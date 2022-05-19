JX Nippon Mining to sell its stake in South Korea's copper smelter for $727 mln

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp, a unit of Japan's oil and metals giant Eneos Holdings Inc 5020.T, said on Thursday it will sell its entire stake in South Korea's copper smelter LS-Nikko Copper to its partner LS Corp 006260.KS for 930 billion won ($727 million).

JX Nippon Mining has decided to sell its 49.9% stake to LS Corp, which holds the remaining stake in the smelter, to concentrate management resources on more important areas, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1,278.6700 won)

