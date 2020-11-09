JX Nippon Mining to buy partner's stakes in Chile's Caserones copper mine

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp, the metal unit of Eneos Holdings 5020.T, said on Monday it has agreed to buy the stakes in its Caserones copper mine in Chile owned by its partners Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Mitsui Mining and Smelting 5706.T for an undisclosed sum.

After the deal, JX Nippon Mining aims to maintain and expand production volume and extend the life of Caserones by investing in automation using advanced technology, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.