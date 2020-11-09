US Markets

JX Nippon Mining to buy partner's stakes in Chile's Caserones copper mine

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp, the metal unit of Eneos Holdings 5020.T, said on Monday it has agreed to buy the stakes in its Caserones copper mine in Chile owned by its partners Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Mitsui Mining and Smelting 5706.T for an undisclosed sum.

After the deal, JX Nippon Mining aims to maintain and expand production volume and extend the life of Caserones by investing in automation using advanced technology, it said in a statement.

