JX Luxventure Surges On Deal With Chongqing E-Pet

(RTTNews) - JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) are rising more than 180% Tuesday morning after its Jin Xuan Luxury Tourism (Hainan) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. signed a sales deal with Chongqing E-Pet Technology Co., Ltd., an online cross-border pet food shopping platform in China.

As per the deal, Chongqing E-Pet will purchase up to $60 million worth cross-border pet foods from JX Hainan, to be distributed on the platforms operated by Chongqing E-Pet.

"This cooperation shows the ever-growing demand for the cross-border pet foods in China and opens a new category of cross border goods for JX Luxventure," commented Sun "Ice" Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

LLL touched a new high of $6.72 this morning, before slipping to trade at $5.71 currently.

