JX Luxventure Sees Strong Growth in 2024 Results

JX Luxventure Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 30% increase in revenue and a 21% rise in net profit compared to the same period in 2023. This marks the success of their three-year turnaround strategy, showcasing strong growth in earnings per share and a solid foundation for future sustainable growth.

