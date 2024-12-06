JX Luxventure Sees Strong Growth in 2024 Results

JX Luxventure (JXJT) has released an update.
JX Luxventure Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 30% increase in revenue and a 21% rise in net profit compared to the same period in 2023. This marks the success of their three-year turnaround strategy, showcasing strong growth in earnings per share and a solid foundation for future sustainable growth.
