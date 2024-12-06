News & Insights

JX Luxventure Sees Strong Growth in 2024 Results

December 06, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JX Luxventure (JXJT) has released an update.

JX Luxventure Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 30% increase in revenue and a 21% rise in net profit compared to the same period in 2023. This marks the success of their three-year turnaround strategy, showcasing strong growth in earnings per share and a solid foundation for future sustainable growth.

