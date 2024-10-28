News & Insights

Stocks

JX Energy Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Results

October 28, 2024 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JX Energy Ltd. (HK:3395) has released an update.

JX Energy Ltd. is set to hold a board meeting on November 7, 2024, in Calgary to approve its interim financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, and possibly recommend an interim dividend. This announcement may attract the attention of investors interested in the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts.

For further insights into HK:3395 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.