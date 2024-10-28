JX Energy Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Results

JX Energy Ltd. (HK:3395) has released an update.

JX Energy Ltd. is set to hold a board meeting on November 7, 2024, in Calgary to approve its interim financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, and possibly recommend an interim dividend. This announcement may attract the attention of investors interested in the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts.

For further insights into HK:3395 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.