JX Energy Ltd. Completes Subscription Shares Issue

May 29, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

JX Energy Ltd. (HK:3395) has released an update.

JX Energy Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of 33 million Subscription Shares, which has led to a 6.31% increase in the company’s issued share capital. The total gross proceeds from this issue were approximately HK$7.23 million, with net proceeds of around HK$7.13 million after expenses. This capital injection is set to be utilized as outlined in the company’s previous announcement regarding the benefits of the share issuance.

