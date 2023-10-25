JWN or BURBY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Nordstrom (JWN) and Burberry Group PLC (BURBY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Nordstrom has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Burberry Group PLC has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now. This means that JWN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

JWN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.88, while BURBY has a forward P/E of 14.14. We also note that JWN has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BURBY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48.

Another notable valuation metric for JWN is its P/B ratio of 3.36. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BURBY has a P/B of 4.27.

Based on these metrics and many more, JWN holds a Value grade of A, while BURBY has a Value grade of C.

JWN is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that JWN is likely the superior value option right now.

