JWN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.32, changing hands as high as $37.47 per share. Nordstrom, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JWN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.01 per share, with $67.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.60.

