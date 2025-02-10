JWN Expands Footprint With New Nordstrom Rack Stores in Colorado

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN remains committed to expanding its store footprint to enhance the shopping experience. The company plans to open a Nordstrom Rack in Longmont, CO, in the fall of this year.



The 28,000-square-foot store will be located in Harvest Junction, a popular shopping center, featuring retailers such as Marshall’s, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty and Ross Dress for Less. The addition of Nordstrom Rack will provide Longmont shoppers with high-quality products at great value, strengthening the shopping center’s appeal as a key retail destination.



JWN’s off-price division, Nordstrom Rack, caters to value-conscious shoppers and plays a vital role in its Closer-to-You strategy, which focuses on providing a seamless and value-driven experience across stores and digital platforms. Its Rack banner has been doing well for a while. In third-quarter fiscal 2024, sales at the Nordstrom Rack banner advanced 10.6% year over year to $1.3 billion, while comparable sales rose 3.9%.



The Longmont store will expand Nordstrom’s physical presence and economic impact in Colorado, where it currently operates two Nordstrom stores and eight Nordstrom Rack locations, supporting more than 1,400 jobs statewide. Customers will benefit from convenient services such as in-store order pickup for online purchases and hassle-free returns, ensuring a smooth integration of online and in-store shopping.



Last month, JWN unveiled plans to open a Nordstrom Rack in Lake Grove, NY, in fall 2025. Through this store, the company will be able to expand its foothold in the New York market by serving the Lake Grove community. In addition to strengthening JWN’s physical presence and expanding its customer base, these new stores are expected to drive additional sales and enhance overall profitability.

Nordstrom is enhancing the customer experience through faster delivery while remaining committed to its long-term strategy. This strategy focuses on strengthening its digital-first platform, expanding market share and driving profitable growth. The company prioritizes three key areas, excelling in important markets, expanding Nordstrom Rack’s reach and enhancing digital capabilities.



Nordstrom is also working to improve efficiency and streamline order fulfillment for faster service. Moreover, its focus on Nordstrom Rack includes introducing more premium brands, refining assortments and increasing brand awareness, all of which support broader growth strategy.



JWN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has risen 12.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 17.6%.

