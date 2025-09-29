JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (JWCTF) Price Target Increased by 111.55% to 0.74

The average one-year price target for JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (OTCPK:JWCTF) has been revised to $0.74 / share. This is an increase of 111.55% from the prior estimate of $0.35 dated May 7, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.73 to a high of $0.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.13% from the latest reported closing price of $0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in JW (Cayman) Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JWCTF is 0.00%, an increase of 146.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 151.10% to 626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 410K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 65.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWCTF by 769.66% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWCTF by 232.75% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 47K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing a decrease of 663.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWCTF by 49.45% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

