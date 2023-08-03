JW Cayman Therapeutics (2126) Price Target Decreased by 21.16% to 6.89

The average one-year price target for JW Cayman Therapeutics (2126) has been revised to 6.89 / share. This is an decrease of 21.16% from the prior estimate of 8.74 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.75 to a high of 10.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 145.26% from the latest reported closing price of 2.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in JW Cayman Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2126 is 0.04%, a decrease of 28.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.29% to 6,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,420K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,542K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 476K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing a decrease of 55.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2126 by 60.48% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 468K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2126 by 26.99% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 259K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

