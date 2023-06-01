JVCKenwood (TYO:6632) Price Target Increased by 6.19% to 612.00

The average one-year price target for JVCKenwood (TYO:6632) has been revised to 612.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 576.30 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 735.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.64% from the latest reported closing price of 495.00 / share.

JVCKenwood Maintains 1.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in JVCKenwood. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6632 is 0.04%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 14,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,102K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6632 by 60.51% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,880K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6632 by 74.64% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,730K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6632 by 6.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,191K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6632 by 4.91% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,147K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing an increase of 44.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6632 by 90.64% over the last quarter.

