JV with Credit Agricole will be a 'differentiating factor', Worldline CEO says

April 26 (Reuters) - Worldline's WLN.PA first-quarter revenue beat estimates from a company-compiled consensus on Wednesday, with its merchant services business contributing the most to its growth.

The French payment services company, which processes digital payments for clients from merchants to government agencies, reported revenue of 1.07 million euros ($1.17 million) for the first three months of 2023, up 9.2% organically.

On average, analysts polled by the company had forecast revenue of 1.06 billion euros.

"In Europe, we’re not experiencing any shift of consumption that is a sign of recession," Worldline's CEO said.

Earlier in April, Worldline announced it had entered talks with French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA to create a joint venture to provide payment service to businesses and their customers.

The venture will start to generate revenue and operating margin before depreciation and amortization (OMDA) in early 2025, Worldline said in a statement.

Worldline's merchant services segment, which made up 70% of its sales in 2022 and implements advanced payment solutions from private label cards to e-commerce, recorded 12.6% organic growth, above a forecast for 10.7%.

"The Russian impact cost us approximately 2% in merchant services growth this quarter", said Group Chief Financial Officer Grégory Lambertie, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent impact on many markets.

Worldline confirmed its outlook for 2023 and for 2024.

($1 = 0.9109 euros)

