Juventus suffers 81 mln euro loss in fiscal H2, parent Exor says

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

September 13, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Juventus JUVE.MI posted a 81 million euro ($87 million) loss in the second half of its fiscal year to the end of June, parent Exor EXOR.AS said on Wednesday, indicating a full-year deficit of around 110 million euros for the Serie A soccer club.

Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer team, said in March it had ended the six months to Dec. 31, 2022 with a 29.5 million euro net loss.

The Turin-based club is expected to officially release its results for the full financial year ended on June 30 later this month. In the 2021-22 fiscal year it posted a record loss of almost 240 million euros. ($1 = 0.9308 euros)

