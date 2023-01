MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus JUVE.MI were set to trade some 9% lower on Monday after the soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings.

Juventus are now 9th in the Serie A standings and facing an uphill struggle to qualify for lucrative European competition.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing Federico Maccioni)

