Juventus seeks more cash for up to 200 mln euros after another loss-making year

October 06, 2023 — 12:42 pm EDT

Written by Elvira Pollina and Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Juventus JUVE.MI said on Friday it planned to ask shareholders for a new capital increase of up to 200 million euros ($212 million) as the Italian soccer club saw another loss for the current fiscal year.

The Turin-based club, controlled by the Agnelli family for a century, said it had posted a net loss of 124 million euros in the fiscal year to June 30, 2023.

Juventus said parent Exor EXOR.AS would support the capital raising.

($1 = 0.9454 euros)

