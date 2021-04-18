Juventus, Manchester United say 12 European top clubs agreed to establish Super League

US Markets
Italy's Juventus Football Club and England's Manchester United said on Sunday that 12 European top football clubs have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its founding clubs.

AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs, the statements added.

The agreement provides that the founding clubs will receive an upfront net grant of approximately 3.5 billion euros ($4.19 billion) in aggregate, the statements said.

($1 = 0.8356 euros)

