Juventus loses Chairman Agnelli, CEO as board resigns

November 28, 2022 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The board of Juventus JUVE.MI, including Chairman Andrea Agnelli and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, has resigned, the Italian Serie A soccer team said on Monday, confirming what a source had earlier told Reuters.

The collective resignation comes after Juventus's financial statements underwent scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent months for alleged false accounting and market manipulation. The company has denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za)

