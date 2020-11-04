AMZN

Juventus kicks off official TV channel on Amazon's video platform

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Italian Serie A champion club Juventus said on Wednesday it would make its official TV channel available via Amazon's Prime Video streaming service platform as the tech giant expands its content offerings in Europe.

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italian Serie A champion club Juventus JUVE.MI said on Wednesday it would make its official TV channel available via Amazon's AMZN.O Prime Video streaming service platform as the tech giant expands its content offerings in Europe.

The Turin-based side, home of star Cristiano Ronaldo, said it would be the first European soccer club to launch its own TV channel on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to Prime customers in Italy at a monthly fee of 3.99 euros.

The launch of Juventus TV on Amazon's video streaming platform is part of the debut in Italy of Prime Video Channels, offering live and on-demand content through additional subscription fees.

Amazon launched the feature, already available in the United States and in some European countries, in Italy on Wednesday, the Seattle-based group said in a statement.

Amazon's first foray into broadcasting sports events in a Southern European country comes as the group has neared a deal to secure rights to screen top European Champions League matches for the 2021-2024 seasons, sources said last week.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters