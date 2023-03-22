Juvenescence Now Owns 78.70% of AgeX Therapeutics (AGE)

Fintel reports that Juvenescence has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 79.43MM shares of AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE). This represents 78.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 17, 2023 they reported 66.65MM shares and 75.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.16% and an increase in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in AgeX Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGE is 0.01%, an increase of 183.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 5,051K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 2,997K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 426K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 259K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGE by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners holds 185K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 170K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AgeX Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. iis focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem® and UniverCyte™ manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly-defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a variety of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX's revolutionary longevity platform induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR™) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AgeX is developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan and is seeking opportunities to establish licensing and collaboration agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms.

