Juul to lay off 30% of workforce in bid to cut costs - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

August 23, 2023 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Juul Labs is planning to lay off 30% of its workforce as it looks to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The company plans to lay off about 250 people in its latest round of cuts, reducing its workforce to around 650, the report said.

The cuts will reduce operating expenses by $225 million, WSJ reported, citing a company spokesperson.

Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

