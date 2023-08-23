Juul to lay off 30% of workforce in bid to cut costs - WSJ

Adds details from report in paragraph 3 and disclosure in paragraph 4

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Juul Labs is planning to lay off 30% of its workforce as it looks to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The company plans to lay off about 250 people in its latest round of cuts, reducing its workforce to around 650, the report said.

The cuts will reduce operating expenses by $225 million, WSJ reported, citing a company spokesperson.

Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

