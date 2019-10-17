Juul Suspends Flavors for Vaping as Altria Stock Gains

Juul has suspended the sale of non-tobacco and non-menthol flavors in the U.S., according to a company press release. Altria, a big investor in Juul, has seen its stock gain more than 1% on Thursday.

Juul has suspended the sale of non-tobacco and non-menthol flavors in the U.S., according to a company press release. Altria, a big investor in Juul, has seen its stock gain more than 1% on Thursday.

Juul has suspended the sale of non-tobacco and non-menthol flavors in the U.S., according to a company press release.

Juul, which has received a large investment from tobacco company Altria (MO), said in September that it would stop advertising and limit lobbying, and attributed its decision to cease flavor sales to the review of its business that started at that time. “We must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policy makers, and stakeholders to combat underage use while providing an alternative to adult smokers,” CEO K.C. Crosthwaite said in the companies press release.

Altria paid $13 billion for a 35% stake in Juul in December 2018, and since then has a taken a larger role in managing the company. Crosthwaite, who became CEO in September, is a former Altria executive, while Joe Murillo, Altria’s former head of regulatory affairs, has become Juul’s chief regulatory office.

Perhaps that explain the initial reaction of Altria stock to the news—it dropped about 20 cents almost instantly before bouncing right back to where it had been trading. Altria stock is up 1.2% at $44.04 at 1:10 p.m. even as Philip Morris (PM) has dipped 0.1% to $78.99 after reporting earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 13.74 points.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.