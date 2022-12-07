Juul Settles More Than 5,000 Lawsuits In US

(RTTNews) - Juul Labs, an e-cigarette maker, said it has reached settlements with more than 5,000 vaping lawsuits in the United States. The cases were related to personal injury, consumer class action, government entity, and Native American tribes.

In a statement, the company said it cannot disclose the settlement amount at this time as part of the settlement and court process, but has secured an equity investment to fund the resolution.

Juul said the cases were brought by around 10,000 plaintiffs against the company and its officers and directors. The settlements were reached with plaintiffs in the federal multidistrict litigation or MDL and related "JUUL Labs Product Cases" or JCCP that have been consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The company said, "These settlements represent a major step toward strengthening Juul Labs' operations and securing the company's path forward to fulfill its mission to transition adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes while combating underage use."

In September, Juul Labs agreed to pay $438.5 million as part of a settlement with 34 states over the way it marketed its vaping products. The settlement followed a two-year investigation into the company's marketing and sales practices.

Over the past year, the company said it has settled with 37 states and territories, and it remains in ongoing discussions with other key stakeholders to resolve the remaining litigation.

As announced in November, Juul Labs has taken a series of steps to stabilize its business operations and address past legal issues. The company said it aims to continue to advance tobacco harm reduction through science and technology, for over 31 million adult smokers in the U.S. and over 1 billion adult smokers worldwide.

