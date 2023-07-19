Juul seeks U.S. authorization for new e-cigarette product

Adds details from statement in paragraphs 2,3 and 5

July 19 (Reuters) - Juul Labs said on Wednesday it was seeking U.S. authorization for a new e-cigarette that has age-verification capabilities and prevents the use of unauthorized refill cartridges. The vaporizer, which has a unique Pod ID chip to prevent the use of counterfeit cartridges and an app to restrict underage access, is already on sale in Britain after its launch in 2021 as JUUL2 System.

The company, in which Marlboro maker Altria MO.N was a former investor, would pursue additional filings to expand its e-cigarette alternatives, while pursuing an appeal of the FDA's stayed decision, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.