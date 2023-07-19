News & Insights

Juul seeks U.S. authorization for new e-cigarette product

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

July 19, 2023 — 01:12 pm EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia and Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Juul Labs said on Wednesday it was seeking U.S. authorization for a new e-cigarette that has age-verification capabilities and prevents the use of unauthorized refill cartridges. The vaporizer, which has a unique Pod ID chip to prevent the use of counterfeit cartridges and an app to restrict underage access, is already on sale in Britain after its launch in 2021 as JUUL2 System.

The company, in which Marlboro maker Altria MO.N was a former investor, would pursue additional filings to expand its e-cigarette alternatives, while pursuing an appeal of the FDA's stayed decision, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

