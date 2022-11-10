US Markets
Juul secures financing to avoid bankruptcy, plans to lay off 400 people - WSJ

November 10, 2022 — 11:39 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has told employees on Thursday that it has stopped its bankruptcy preparations and is working on a cost-cutting program, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing company officials.

The company also plans to lay off about 400 people and reduce its operating budget by 30% to 40%, the report added.

Juul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

