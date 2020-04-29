Juul plans to cut a third of its workforce- WSJ

MO

Juul Labs Inc is planning to cut around a third of its staff as the e-cigarette maker faces a relentless series of regulatory headaches and falling market share, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The cuts, which translate into between 800 and 950 people, are part of a broader restructuring plan and are not related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Juul did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Last November, a company official told Reuters said Juul would cut around 650 jobs, or 16%, of its then 4,051 strong workforce as part of Chief Executive Officer K.C. Crosthwaite's turnaround plan.

