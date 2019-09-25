US Markets

Juul Labs suspends advertising in U.S., replaces CEO

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Juul Labs said on Wednesday it would suspend all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the United States, and replaced Chief Executive Officer Kevin Burns with Altria Group Inc executive K.C. Crosthwaite.

Crosthwaite is senior vice president and chief strategy and growth officer at Altria.

