Juul Labs suspends advertising in U.S., replaces CEO

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Juul Labs said on Wednesday it would suspend all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the United States, and replaced Chief Executive Officer Kevin Burns with Altria Group Inc MO.N executive K.C. Crosthwaite.

Crosthwaite is senior vice president and chief strategy and growth officer at Altria.

