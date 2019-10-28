Markets

Juul Labs Reportedly Plans To Cut About 500 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Juul Labs Inc. plans to cut about 500 jobs by the end of the year as part of a broader reorganization plan, according to the reports citing people familiar with the matter. The Jobs cuts will represent about 10% to 15% of the company's workforce.

"As the vapor category undergoes a necessary reset, this reorganization will help Juul Labs focus on reducing underage use, investing in scientific research, and creating new technologies while earning a license to operate in the U.S. and around the world," CEO K.C. Crosthwaite reported said.

San Francisco-based e-cigarette maker plans to downsize as part of a "necessary reset" as the company faces increased scrutiny from regulators amid a spate of vaping-related illnesses.

The company suspended sales of all fruity flavors earlier this month, ahead of the Trump administration's expected removal of all flavored e-cigarettes from the market.

