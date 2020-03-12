US Markets

Juul co-founder James Monsees plans to leave

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Juul Labs Inc said on Thursday co-founder James Monsees plans to leave the e-cigarette maker, stepping down as an adviser and board member.

March 12 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc said on Thursday co-founder James Monsees plans to leave the e-cigarette maker, stepping down as an adviser and board member.

Monsees, who had previously been Juul's chief product officer, wrote to employees he was looking forward to spending more time with his family and pursuing other interests.

The company, in which Altria Group Inc MO.N has a 35% stake, has come under intense media and regulatory scrutiny in recent times for its marketing practices and has also seen its valuation plummet.

Altria valued its stake in Juul at $4.2 billion as of end-2019, down from $12.8 billion in December 2018, as a string of vaping-related deaths coupled with increased bans following a surge in teenage vaping cloud the prospects of e-cigarette makers.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular