Juul, Altria settle with Minnesota over teen vaping addiction

By Brendan Pierson

April 17 (Reuters) - E-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc and its former largest investor, Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc MO.N, on Monday settled claims by the state of Minnesota that they fueled teen vaping addiction.

The settlement, whose terms are not yet public, was announced by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and by Juul as a trial in the case was nearing its end. Juul has now settled vaping-related claims with 48 U.S. states and territories.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.