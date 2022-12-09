Juul agrees to pay $1.2 bln in youth-vaping settlement - Bloomberg News

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a U.S. youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week Juul said it had settlements with about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases in California.

Juul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

