Jutal Offshore Moves Hong Kong Business Location

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited has announced a change in its principal place of business and the address of its authorized representative in Hong Kong, effective from November 25, 2024. The company’s new location is on the 18th Floor, No. 9 Queen’s Road Central, while all other contact details remain the same. This move could be of interest to investors tracking logistical shifts and their potential impact on the company’s operations.

