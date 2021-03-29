Cryptocurrencies

Justin Sun Unveils Fund for ‘Top-Notch’ NFT Art Worth at Least $1M

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Justin Sun speaks at Consensus 2019

Justin Sun, founder of Tron, has showed his continued interest in non-fungible tokens with the announcement of a JUST NFT Fund for artwork priced at least $1 million.

  • The fund will only accept non-fungible token art pieces with a price tag of at least $1 million and will seek to have works with a median value of $10 million.
  • JUST NFT’s first work will be the Ocean Front NFT artwork by Beeple, which Sun bought for $6 million on March 23.
  • The cryptocurrency entrepreneur tweeted Monday that the JUST NFT Fund “aims to be the ARK Funds in the NFT space to register world-class artworks on the blockchain.”
  • Sun has been particularly active in the NFT artwork space of late, beaten by MetaKovan to the purchase of the Beeple NFT listed by Christie’s earlier this month.

See also: Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Sells for $2.9M

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular