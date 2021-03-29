Justin Sun Unveils Fund for ‘Top-Notch’ NFT Art Worth at Least $1M

Justin Sun, founder of Tron, has showed his continued interest in non-fungible tokens with the announcement of a JUST NFT Fund for artwork priced at least $1 million.

The fund will only accept non-fungible token art pieces with a price tag of at least $1 million and will seek to have works with a median value of $10 million.

JUST NFT’s first work will be the Ocean Front NFT artwork by Beeple, which Sun bought for $6 million on March 23.

The cryptocurrency entrepreneur tweeted Monday that the JUST NFT Fund “aims to be the ARK Funds in the NFT space to register world-class artworks on the blockchain.”

Sun has been particularly active in the NFT artwork space of late, beaten by MetaKovan to the purchase of the Beeple NFT listed by Christie’s earlier this month.

