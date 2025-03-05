Justin Lotano Launches Shorepoint Wealth Management with LPL Financial, Serving $250 Million in Assets

Justin Lotano joins LPL Financial with a focus on retirement planning and client relationships, launching Shorepoint Wealth Management.

LPL Financial LLC announced that financial advisor Justin Lotano, CDFA®, has joined its platforms, bringing with him around $250 million in assets from his previous position at Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network. Based in Colts Neck, New Jersey, Lotano is launching Shorepoint Wealth Management with a young team focused on guiding clients through retirement and significant life transitions. They aim to build lasting relationships and share knowledge with clients and their families. Lotano values the flexibility and technology support provided by LPL, which he believes will help him grow his practice effectively. LPL's Executive Vice President, Scott Posner, welcomed Lotano and his team, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to empowering advisors and enhancing client value.

Potential Positives

LPL Financial has successfully attracted a notable financial advisor, Justin Lotano, who brings approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement assets, indicating confidence in LPL's platforms.

Lotano's young and experienced team is positioned to cater to diverse client needs, including wealth management and support during significant life transitions, enhancing LPL's service offerings.

The partnership with Lotano allows LPL to showcase its commitment to empowering advisors with technology and operational support, potentially leading to growth in advisor recruitment and retention.

LPL Financial continues to identify itself as a leader in the wealth management sector, supporting nearly 29,000 financial advisors and managing approximately $1.7 trillion in assets, reinforcing its stability and market presence.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

Who is Justin Lotano?

Justin Lotano is a financial advisor who has joined LPL Financial, serving approximately $250 million in advisory assets.

What is Shorepoint Wealth Management?

Shorepoint Wealth Management is a financial advisory firm launched by Justin Lotano, focusing on retirement planning and life transitions.

What services does the team at Shorepoint provide?

The team specializes in guiding clients through retirement planning, wealth management, and navigating life transitions like divorce.

What is LPL Financial's role in this partnership?

LPL Financial provides support, technology, and resources to help advisors like Justin Lotano grow their businesses on their terms.

How can clients benefit from working with Shorepoint Wealth Management?

Clients can expect personalized financial guidance, a focus on long-lasting relationships, and empowerment throughout their financial journeys.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) sold 305 shares for an estimated $101,241

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisor Justin Lotano, CDFA



®



, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He reported serving approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets* and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.





Based in Colts Neck, N.J., Lotano’s profound interest in investments and his dedication to helping others have been the cornerstones of his professional journey since he started his career in 2006. He is joined by Joe Burgard, a recent financial advisor, along with registered representative Kevyn Marteniz and staff members TJ Savona and Gianna Granato.





“We are a young team, with an average age of about 30, but we have a great level of experience guiding individuals into a more successful retirement,” said Lotano, who noted the team also focuses on helping clients through divorce and other life transitions. “We’ve made it a priority to cultivate long-lasting relationships with clients, and now we’re beginning to work with their children and grandchildren. Our goal is to help clients feel empowered and informed along each step of their financial journey, whether that’s navigating major life transitions, managing their wealth or planning for retirement.”





Lotano, president of the Colts Neck Lions Club, is highly active in his community. He is proud to launch Shorepoint Wealth Management in the city where he grew up.





“Working with LPL will allow me to build my brand and grow the business on my terms,” Lotano said. “LPL is constantly investing in technology and operational support, making it the ideal place to run my business. I appreciate the integrated technology and optionality within LPL's platform, which allows us to evaluate the best planning software and other programs to pick the best fit for our clients and business. I’m excited for what’s ahead for Shorepoint Wealth Management.”





Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Justin and his team to the LPL community. At LPL, we are dedicated to empowering advisors with the essential tools and support to help them create value with clients and run thriving practices. Our platform offers the flexibility and support they require to develop their brand and expand their business on their own terms. We look forward to supporting Shorepoint Wealth Management for generations to come.”









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.



Shorepoint Wealth Management and LPL are separate entities.





Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com







(704) 996-1840





