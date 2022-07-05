Justin Lewitus on Acting as an 'Owner' with your Projects

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether it’s in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of internship season, we spoke with Justin Lewitus, Treasury Technology Intern, about acting as an “owner” and owning your projects as an intern.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I’m a rising third-year student at Washington University in St. Louis studying Finance, Computer Science, and History, originally from the Boston area. At Nasdaq, I am interning with the Treasury Technology Team. Treasury at Nasdaq is responsible for managing the company’s investments, capital structure, and cash flows, among other functions, and my team maintains and supports the software and systems that allow Treasury to function efficiently.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

I have a lot of projects that I’ll be working on this summer, and a common theme amongst all of them is building automations to increase efficiency. For example, currently, some processes around journal entries involve manual inputs to multiple systems. My task is to use a robotic process automation (RPA) tool to fully automate these tasks, boosting efficiency and eliminating the possibility of human error.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

Nasdaq’s global scope made quite the impression on me. The people on my team are spread between New York, Sweden, and Lithuania. Despite spanning three time zones, it’s quite a high-performing group. Additionally, in my first project, I engaged with Nasdaq’s foreign exchange swaps and ensured that our system calendar functioned across the world’s various time zones, currencies, and holidays.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

One of my main goals is to figure out how I can be as productive as possible during the workday, as I am still developing my personal style. Everyone in the #NasdaqFam is incredibly willing to share what works for them, which I appreciate. Great advice I’ve received so far includes closing my computer during lunch to clear my mind and shifting to a standing desk for a few minutes every hour. The best thing about Nasdaq is that my coworkers encourage me to do whatever works best for me rather than imposing a set structure on my day.

What advice would you give to future interns?

“Act as an Owner.” This Nasdaq core value resonates with me the most. The people at Nasdaq make the company special, so take the initiative to meet them. Even something as simple as introducing yourself while grabbing a cup of coffee can lead to a long-term connection beyond just the summer. “Act as an Owner” applies to your work too. The projects you complete will have a real-world impact, so push yourself to create the best product you can. And if pushing yourself involves mistakes, that’s okay! The people at Nasdaq will support you every step of the way in achieving whatever you set your mind to.

What’s a fun fact about yourself?

I’m a geography nerd. Back in middle school, I placed in the top 20 in Massachusetts in the National Geographic Bee. I can name all the capitals and flags of the world, and I’m almost there on currencies and official languages. The fact that one of my projects at Nasdaq involved foreign exchange swaps certainly helped!

Intern budgeting 101: do you have any tips for budgeting and managing finances out of college?

I think that it’s important to establish some sort of routine during the week, as otherwise, you might find yourself overspending on things like going out for dinner, museums, or other activities. My routine involves rock climbing three times a week after work. Even though it is a monthly expense, having some sort of structure to my evenings keeps me grounded and prevents me from spending too much on one-time experiences.

