Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID, reschedules Las Vegas show -CNN

Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Justin Bieber has a mild case of COVID-19, CNN reported on Sunday citing a representative for the Canadian singer.

Bieber was scheduled to perform as part of his "Justice World Tour" in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the show has been postponed due to his postive COVID test, the report said.

