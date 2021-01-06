US Markets
Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

Raphael Satter Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The Department of Justice said on Wednesday its email systems were accessed by the hackers who broke into software company SolarWinds, another indication of the seriousness of the breach that has shaken Washington.

The scale of the breach was not immediately clear but could be significant. The Department of Justice, which has more than 100,000 employees, said in a statement 3% of its Office 365 mailboxes were potentially accessed.

A spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking clarity on the figure.

The statement said the Justice Department had no indication any classified systems were impacted.

