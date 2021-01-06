Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Department of Justice said on Wednesday its email systems were accessed by the hackers who broke into software company SolarWinds SWI.N, another indication of the seriousness of the breach that has shaken Washington.

The scale of the breach was not immediately clear but could be significant. The Department of Justice, which has more than 100,000 employees, said in a statement 3% of its Office 365 mailboxes were potentially accessed.

A spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking clarity on the figure.

The statement said the Justice Department had no indication any classified systems were impacted.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter Editing by Chris Reese)

((Raphael.Satter@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.