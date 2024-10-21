News & Insights

Justera Health Finalizes Debt Settlement with Shares

October 21, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

ScreenPro Security Inc. (TSE:VTAL) has released an update.

Justera Health Ltd. has successfully settled a debt of $355,570 by issuing 7,111,400 Units, which include common shares and share purchase warrants. This move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and continue its mission to enhance well-being through diverse health and wellness solutions.

