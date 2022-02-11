Just Two Days Till PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase PriceSmart's shares before the 14th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.86 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that PriceSmart has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $70.04. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether PriceSmart has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. PriceSmart has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 218% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how PriceSmart intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

PriceSmart paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to PriceSmart's ability to maintain its dividend.

NasdaqGS:PSMT Historic Dividend February 11th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see PriceSmart earnings per share are up 2.2% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, PriceSmart has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has PriceSmart got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? PriceSmart has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. To summarise, PriceSmart looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

Curious what other investors think of PriceSmart? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

