Just Two Days Till Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Murphy Oil's shares before the 12th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Murphy Oil has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of $32.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Murphy Oil can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Murphy Oil has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 17% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 10% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Murphy Oil's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NYSE:MUR Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Murphy Oil's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Murphy Oil's dividend payments per share have declined at 0.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Is Murphy Oil worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. To summarise, Murphy Oil looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

In light of that, while Murphy Oil has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Murphy Oil (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

