Just Three Days Till PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase PCTEL's shares before the 5th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.055 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.22 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that PCTEL has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $5.76. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether PCTEL can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. PCTEL paid out 192% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (63%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while PCTEL's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PCTI Historic Dividend November 1st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see PCTEL has grown its earnings rapidly, up 43% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, PCTEL has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has PCTEL got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Growing earnings per share and a normal cashflow payout ratio is an ok combination, but we're concerned that the company is paying out such a high percentage of its income as dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into PCTEL, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for PCTEL that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

