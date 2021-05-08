Just Three Days Till Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 12th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of May.

Columbia Sportswear's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.04 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Columbia Sportswear stock has a trailing yield of around 1.0% on the current share price of $108.21. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Columbia Sportswear can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 4.9% of its cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Columbia Sportswear's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Columbia Sportswear has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Columbia Sportswear for the upcoming dividend? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the 10-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Columbia Sportswear that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

