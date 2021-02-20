Just Three Days Till Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 24th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

Barnes Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.64 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Barnes Group has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of $50.54. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Barnes Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Barnes Group paying out a modest 38% of its earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Barnes Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.1% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Barnes Group has delivered 7.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Has Barnes Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Barnes Group's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. In summary, Barnes Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Barnes Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Barnes Group you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

