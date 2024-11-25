Just Group’s Voting Rights Shift by Janus Henderson

Just Group plc (GB:JUST) has released an update.
Janus Henderson Group has recently adjusted its holdings in Just Group PLC, crossing a significant threshold with a combined voting rights percentage of nearly 5%. This strategic move highlights the investment firm’s active engagement in the financial market, potentially signaling confidence in Just Group’s future performance.
