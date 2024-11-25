News & Insights

Stocks

Just Group’s Voting Rights Shift by Janus Henderson

November 25, 2024 — 10:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Just Group plc (GB:JUST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Janus Henderson Group has recently adjusted its holdings in Just Group PLC, crossing a significant threshold with a combined voting rights percentage of nearly 5%. This strategic move highlights the investment firm’s active engagement in the financial market, potentially signaling confidence in Just Group’s future performance.

For further insights into GB:JUST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.