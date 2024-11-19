News & Insights

Just Group Sees Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

November 19, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

Just Group plc (GB:JUST) has released an update.

Just Group plc has reported a change in the major holdings of Janus Henderson Group plc, with a total of 5.03% voting rights through both shares and financial instruments. The shift was prompted by the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, as the threshold was crossed on November 18, 2024. This development reflects significant activity in the company’s stock among institutional investors.

For further insights into GB:JUST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

