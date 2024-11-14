Just Group Secures £1.8bn Pension De-risking Deal

Just Group plc (GB:JUST) has released an update.

Just Group plc has announced a significant £1.8 billion transaction to secure pension benefits for the G4S Pension Scheme, marking its largest defined benefit de-risking endeavor. The deal, which involves reinsuring 60% of the investment and longevity risks, highlights Just Group’s capability to manage large-scale pension schemes effectively. This move underscores the company’s strategic growth in the insurance de-risking market, providing robust solutions for pension security.

