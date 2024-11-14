News & Insights

Stocks

Just Group Secures £1.8bn Pension De-risking Deal

November 14, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Just Group plc (GB:JUST) has released an update.

Just Group plc has announced a significant £1.8 billion transaction to secure pension benefits for the G4S Pension Scheme, marking its largest defined benefit de-risking endeavor. The deal, which involves reinsuring 60% of the investment and longevity risks, highlights Just Group’s capability to manage large-scale pension schemes effectively. This move underscores the company’s strategic growth in the insurance de-risking market, providing robust solutions for pension security.

For further insights into GB:JUST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.