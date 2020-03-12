Just Group posts fall in profit, chairman to retire

Specialist pension provider Just Group on Thursday posted a fall in 2019 profit due to a tough operating environment and did not declare a dividend for the year.

Separately, the company announced the retirement of Chairman Chris Gibson-Smith.

The mid-cap company, which specialises in annuities for people with reduced life expectancy, said underlying operating profit dropped to 266.4 million pounds ($341.31 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 315.4 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7805 pounds)

