Just Group posts fall in profit, chairman to retire

March 12 (Reuters) - Specialist pension provider Just Group JUSTJ.L on Thursday posted a fall in 2019 profit due to a tough operating environment and did not declare a dividend for the year.

Separately, the company announced the retirement of Chairman Chris Gibson-Smith.

The mid-cap company, which specialises in annuities for people with reduced life expectancy, said underlying operating profit dropped to 266.4 million pounds ($341.31 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 315.4 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7805 pounds)

