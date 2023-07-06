Just Group names Mark Godson to CFO role

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Just Group JUSTJ.L has named EY partner Mark Godson as its new chief financial officer, the company said on Thursday, replacing Andy Parsons who is set to retire from the board at the end of the year.

Godson is expected to join the board of the UK retirement market financial services specialist from Jan. 1, subject to regulatory approval.

"...We are delivering mid teen profit growth and our business has never been stronger. Mark has a growth mindset and is ideally placed to help us continue to deliver our profit pledge," Just Group CEO David Richardson said in a statement.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Andres Gonzalez)

