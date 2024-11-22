Just Group CFO Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence

Just Group plc (GB:JUST) has released an update.

Just Group plc has announced that its Group Chief Financial Officer, Mark Godson, has acquired 35,733 ordinary shares at a price of £1.39 each on the London Stock Exchange. This move highlights confidence in the company’s future prospects and may interest investors monitoring executive stock transactions.

