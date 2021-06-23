Just Four Days Till Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Ituran Location and Control's shares before the 28th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.92 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Ituran Location and Control has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $27.01. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ituran Location and Control's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Ituran Location and Control can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ituran Location and Control paid out more than half (55%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 10% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Ituran Location and Control's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Ituran Location and Control paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ITRN Historic Dividend June 23rd 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Ituran Location and Control's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.2% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ituran Location and Control has seen its dividend decline 5.6% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ituran Location and Control? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in Ituran Location and Control as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Ituran Location and Control. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Ituran Location and Control and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.